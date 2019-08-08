Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,500 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,997,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 493.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 177.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,908,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

FBP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,938. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

