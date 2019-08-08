Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.83. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,759. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $30,337.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $802,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock worth $1,835,801 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

