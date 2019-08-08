Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $839,000 Stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $256,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,319. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

