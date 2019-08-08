Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 427.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,329.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,260. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

