Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 701 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,127,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,783,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,237 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 491.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $63,695.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

IRM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.87. 11,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,806. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

