Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 710 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,674,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $41,565,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,318.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 10,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,948. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

