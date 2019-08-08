Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meredith were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Meredith by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 44,859 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Meredith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 3,108.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 144,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $21,927,000.

MDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Meredith in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.99.

MDP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. 1,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.67 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.74) EPS. Analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

