Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 365,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,303. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Nir Wolf sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $125,937.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $136,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $462,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $462,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $935,590. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.