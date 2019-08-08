Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Acquires 500 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $134,272.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,430.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

IFF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.60. 1,799,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,069. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.