Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Buys 1,058 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10,928.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 725,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,548,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $63,192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,444,000 after acquiring an additional 369,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,724,000 after acquiring an additional 270,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,346,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,941. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In related news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

