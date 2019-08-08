Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 121.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.73. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

