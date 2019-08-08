Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Raises Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,717,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,343,000 after acquiring an additional 62,823 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7,403.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 495,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 489,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 339,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of MIC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 188.68%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.