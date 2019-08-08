Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,778,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,680,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,714,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,456,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,794,000 after purchasing an additional 894,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,126,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,467,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.56. 448,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,625. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.