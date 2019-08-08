Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Sells 27,713 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,713 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 24,351,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,791,116. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

