Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Sells 384 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.73. 1,212,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,698. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.89. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

