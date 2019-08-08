Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,872,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 878,145 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.07.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 302.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,355,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $182.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

