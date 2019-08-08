Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) Shares Up 1%

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.82, 3,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71.

