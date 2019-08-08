PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 988,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

