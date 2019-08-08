Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 83,053 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 182,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Malawi segments. Its flagship projects include the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. Paladin Energy Ltd serves utilities and other entities primarily located in the United States, East Asia, and Western Europe.

