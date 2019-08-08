Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,615,204. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $244.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

