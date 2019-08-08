PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million.

PAR stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 20,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PAR Technology has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $418.83 million, a PE ratio of -77.98 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 282.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 202.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,645,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

