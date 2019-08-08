Parazero (ASX:PRZ) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of Parazero Limited (ASX:PRZ) traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 40,183 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

Parazero Company Profile (ASX:PRZ)

Parazero Limited develops, manufactures, and sells drone safety systems for commercial and prosumer drones. It offers SafeAir safety system that monitors key flight parameters independently of the drone's avionic systems and when critical failures are identified, the system triggers the patented ballistic parachute to control the descent and to minimize the impact energy when the drone hits the ground.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Parazero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parazero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.