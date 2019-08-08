Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,375 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VER. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vereit in the first quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Vereit in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the first quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vereit by 2,228.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Vereit by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

VER stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 358,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,117,500. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

