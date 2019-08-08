Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,081 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $5.02 on Thursday, hitting $228.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,960. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.13. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

