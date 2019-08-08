Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,692 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the first quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 28.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the first quarter worth $126,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth $189,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,025. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

