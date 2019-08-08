Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 79 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.97. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.34 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.