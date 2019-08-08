Parkgene Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $814,663.00 and $7,309.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00259512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.01198816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00019105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00090480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

