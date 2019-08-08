ParkinGo Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $1,662.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00003637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002781 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00158711 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00042263 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,426 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.