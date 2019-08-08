Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on P1Z. Oddo Bhf set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.80 ($25.35).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

