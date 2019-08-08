Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $196.64 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008534 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $196.64 million and $204.49 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00265158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.01211615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00019606 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00091512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001991 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 213,548,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,692,984 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.