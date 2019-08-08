PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.72% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 1,599,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,013. The stock has a market cap of $636.31 million, a P/E ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 0.73. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYS. BTIG Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PaySign in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on PaySign in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

