PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.87. 2,041,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,149.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $142,259,000 after purchasing an additional 584,123 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,336,000 after acquiring an additional 82,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $17,582,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

