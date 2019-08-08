Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Buys $2,772,000.00 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $2,772,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 634,698 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $11,640,361.32.

Shares of BTU opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $44.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

