Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of LON:CRW opened at GBX 1,865 ($24.37) on Monday. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,084.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

