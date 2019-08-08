Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Shield Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.64 million and a P/E ratio of -103.33. Shield Therapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 202 ($2.64).

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.