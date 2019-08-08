PeepCoin (PCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $390.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. PeepCoin has a market cap of $357,418.00 and approximately $390.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 171.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002421 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001003 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 100,222,721,488 coins and its circulating supply is 61,022,721,488 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.