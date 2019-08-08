Peerplays (PPY) Trading 67.3% Higher This Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 43.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 67.3% against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $188,215.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00004219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00259479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.01214270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00019757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00091721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001985 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

