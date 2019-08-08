PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 1,708,853 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 586.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708,853 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.10% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 5,793,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,040,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,105,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 313,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 88.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 391,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 695,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

LILA stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LILA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Balan Nair purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $249,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,010 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

