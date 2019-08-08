PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 3,112 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,303,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,927 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 901,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,809. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

