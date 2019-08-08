PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,651 shares during the quarter. Asure Software comprises approximately 1.8% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 796,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 259,531 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Asure Software by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

ASUR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 9,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,671. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Asure Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. Analysts predict that Asure Software Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

