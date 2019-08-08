Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. 1,384,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,957. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64. Pentair has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.62 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

