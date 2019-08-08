Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 134.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

