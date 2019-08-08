Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,354,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,268% from the previous session’s volume of 99,043 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. TheStreet cut Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 30.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

