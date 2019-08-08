Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.96, 212 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 147.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,284 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 3.86% of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.