Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Shares Down 11.3%

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) fell 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19, 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

PEUGF has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Peugeot in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Peugeot alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29.

About Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.