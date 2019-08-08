PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $17,233.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00262146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.01214962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00092044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 26,232,510,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,933,572,050 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.