PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PBNK opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit.

