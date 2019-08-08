Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY19 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $4.75-4.75 EPS.

PNW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,087. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Argus raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

