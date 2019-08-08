Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 104,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 124,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $124.61. 756,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,188. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

