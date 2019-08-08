Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,596,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $547,679,000 after acquiring an additional 804,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,820,000 after acquiring an additional 334,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,867 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $314,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $258,857,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,943,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $296,031,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.32 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

